Rebel in Abra police station raid nabbed

Bangued, Abra: Alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebel Dawn Aquino Aguilar, wounded during an encounter and arrested on Saturday, was among those who attacked the undermanned police station in Malibcong, Abra last March 12, the Cordillera police claimed. Aguilar, alias “Ka Joana,” with communist rebels under the Kilusang Larangang Guerrilla North led by “Ka Payas,” figured in a firefight with government forces in sitio Tinalban, Kilong-olao, Boliney. She was declared out of danger at the Abra provincial hospital from a minor gunshot wound. The military said Aguilar, 25, a former student in Metro Manila, together with several NPA rebels raided the police station and held four policemen for an hour before fleeing with assorted high-powered firearms and other equipment. The Philippine Army’s 24th Infantry Battalion recovered three M16A1 Armalite rifles that matched those taken by rebels from Malibcong, an M203 grenade launcher and two more M14 rifles after the Saturday gunfight. Lt. Col. Dominic Baluga, 24th IB commander, said soldiers were on patrol to verify report from villagers of roaming rebels when fired upon. Cordillera police director, Chief Supt. Elmo Sarona, said at least 15 backpacks with personal belongings, rebel documents, two handheld radios, eight cell phones, assorted medical paraphernalia, binocular and different types of ammunition and magazines for rifles were also seized from the rebels.