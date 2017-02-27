Rebel killed, weapons seized in Batangas clash

MANILA: A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed and three high-powered firearms seized during operations by the 73rd Combat Group in Lian, Batangas early morning Monday.

The incident took place at 3 a.m. in Barangay Lumañag, 2nd Infantry Division commander Major Gen. Rhoderick Parayno said.

Troops were deployed to the area after civilians reported the presence of 15 heavily-armed rebels extorting money and foodstuff from residents.

In the ensuing 15-minute firefight, one rebel was immediately killed while the rest quickly fled, leaving an M-16 automatic rifle and M-14 carbine and one M-1 Garand rifle.

Parayno said the body of the slain rebel was also recovered. PNA