Rebel leader falls in Metro

SECURITY forces captured an alleged ranking leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Metro Manila, reports reaching Camp Crame, Quezon City said on Monday.

Ferdinand Castillo, tagged by the police as secretary of the NPA’s Metro Manila Regional Party Committee, was arrested by intelligence agents of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Intelligence Service Group of the Philippine Army in Barangay Sta. Quiteria, Caloocan City Sunday.

Castillo is facing a warrant of arrest for wanted for double murder and multiple attempted murder issued by Branch 63 of the Calauag, Quezon Regional Trial Court.

Seized from Castillo were a .45 cal. pistol with five bullets and assorted identification cards.

Meanwhile, Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Affairs Office, said that since the government launched an all-out war against the NPA, six rebels have been killed, 12 arrested, 14 surrendered and 19 firearms were recovered.

“It has been nine days since the AFP launched an all-out-war against the New People’s Army (NPA). And since then, the communist rebels had suffered several tactical defeats and the support of some frightened citizens continues to erode,” Arevalo said.

“While the National Democratic Front (NDF) continues to push for the resumption of the peace negotiations, it is clear that they are losing hold of their men on the ground. They are either attacking innocent civilians and business establishments; or surrendering to the government fold,” he added.

On Monday, four rebels were killed during an encounter with government forces in Masbate.

Arevalo said members of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Battalion and the 96th Military Intelligence Company were conducting security operations in Barangay Pangle in Masbate when they encountered around 20 NPA guerrillas.

No casualty was reported on government side.