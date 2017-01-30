Rebels storm Batangas resort visited by Miss Universe bets

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: About 30 suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) stormed the security detachment of Costa del Hamilo Inc. (CDHI) offsite office compound at Sitio Hamilo, Barangay Papaya in Nasugbu, Batangas, south of Manila.

CDHI secures Pico de Loro Resort.

Batangas Provincial Director Senior Supt Leopoldo Cabanag said at about 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, the rebels clad in Air Force uniforms and in full battle gear stormed the detachment and burned its staff house and driver’s quarters.

Cabanag added that the rebels gained entry by using a woman who introduced herself as a Department of Environment and Natural Resources inspector.

She was accompanied by men in uniform who then let their comrades in.

The rebels disarmed the security guards and ransacked the building before torching it.

They also attempted to burn other buildings.

The rebels escaped through the resort’s back gate on board a silver Toyota HiAce (YZ0620), a maroon Mercedes Benz (UTW433) and a green Mercedes Benz (UNU800), which they later abandoned at Sitio Damulag, Barangay Latag, also in Nasugbu.

No one was reported hurt in the incident.