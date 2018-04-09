Rebirth of a legend

Toyota has brought back the legendary Supra nameplate with the new GR Supra Racing Concept, revealed during this year’s Geneva Motor Show, with the intent of bringing back the company’s sporting heritage.

The concept was created by the company’s motor sports division, Gazoo Racing, hence the swoopy racing bodykit and a purpose-built interior. Instead of hinting on what the production model would look like, Toyota went ahead with a racing model that shows the company’s plans on making more exciting cars that started with the 86 six years ago.

Its origin traces back to the FT-1 concept, which was revealed in 2014 Detroit Motor Show. Speculations of the revival of the Supra nameplate arise when the FT-1 concept car was revealed to be front-engined, rear-wheel drive, and had a short deck design like the fourth-generation (A80) Supra, but Toyota insisted that it will not be a Supra successor, until they dropped the bomb with this new concept, and the new car will be the fruit of a collaboration between BMW and Toyota that was forged in 2013.

Remnants of the FT-1 concept are still prevalent in its design, such as the short curved ducktail spoiler, the gaping front bumper, and the design of the headlights and taillights. To make the car race ready, the folks from Gazoo Racing added a huge carbon rear wing, a vented hood, front canards, a rear diffuser, side skirts, and lightweight centerlock wheels on Michelin slicks. The same story goes to the inside as well, as it is fitted with a roll cage, a racing bucket seat made by OMP, a race-ready steering wheel, and racing pedals. The racing number 90 indicates its possible chassis code, which started with the A40 in 1978, A60 in 1981, the boxy A70 in 1986, and the sexy looking A80 in 1993.

Although it remains a concept car, gamers can have a chance to sample it on Playstation 4 via Gran Turismo Sport video game. Other details regarding the car remain a mystery, and it will be a matter of time when Toyota fully reveals the production-ready street model.

The Supra name traces its roots as a car based on the Celica platform in 1978, and has evolved into a model in its own right. The car has made its name known in motor sports, from rallying, touring car racing and in Japan’s Super GT, and has lasted up to four generations until production came to a halt in 2002. With the release of the concept, one thing is for sure that will satisfy its fervent fans – the Supra is back.