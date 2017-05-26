Rebisco PSL-Manila bows to Vietnamese

Rebisco PSL-Manila challenged Vietin Bank in a fast-paced, all-out fight Friday but saw the Vietnamese side lasting long enough to preserve a 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 25-14 win in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championships in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Quicker and more cohesive than in their debut against Hisamitsu Springs last Thursday, the Filipinos clashed with the Vietnamese neck and neck before fading away down the stretch to absorb their second defeat.

They will round up the Group B assignments going against Tianjin Bohai Bank of China on Saturday.

Rebisco PSL Manila, also supported by Asics, Grand Sports and Turkish Airlines, got Vietin Bank on the edge through Jaja Santiago, Aby Marano and Jovelyn Gonzaga.

The team, which practiced well into the night Thursday after the opening ceremony, displayed better communication and tenacity in chasing enemy shots.

They kept the sets close despite Vietin Bank having the edge in familiarity with one another having been one of the best clubs in Vietnam.

Santiago topscored for the Philippines with 17 points, while Marano and Gonzaga contributed 10 markers each as the Filipino wowed the crowed here at Boris Alexandrov Sports Place for their gritty brand of play. Team captain Rachel Anne Daquis added nine points.

But Dinh Thi Thuy led Vietin’s unrelenting attacks with 24 points, while tagging along three others scoring in double figures to get the Filipino all worked up in defense.

Using this tough, eight-club tournament as preparation for the Southeast Asian Games, Rebisco PSL Manila tried out different patterns in defense and lineup combinations.

Head coach Francis Vicente, along with assistants Brian Esquivel, Ronald Dulay and Manny Calipes, worked with the team to highlight all the aspects of their game that needed improvement.

Still the Filipinos were in high spirits which tells of how they are comfortable with each other despite being completed only on the eve of their flight from Manila.