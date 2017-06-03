Rebooking, refund for CebuPac cancelled flights

Due to Resorts World incident

PASSENGERS of low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific travelling to and from Manila whose flights were cancelled due to a tragic shooting incident early Friday at Resorts World Manila may opt to rebook their flights or get a full refund, the airline said.

Passengers may also place the full cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use, the company said.

Affected passengers are advised to contact the Cebu Pacific hotline at 702-0888 or may send a message to the official Cebu Pacific Facebook page or Twitter accounts.

“Passengers who are affected by these cancelled flights who wish to continue their journey will be rebooked on the first available flights,” the company said.

A lone gunman fired shots in the air and set tables on fire at around 12 midnight on June 2, 2017. Some of the guests had died of suffocation, and scores were being treated in nearby hospitals, reports showed.

An unidentified gunman went on a rampage at the Resorts World Manila casino complex at dawn of Friday, firing shots in the air and setting casino tables on fire before setting himself on fire in one of the rooms. Apart from the gunman, police said at least 35 died in the attack, mostly by suffocation. Reicelene Ignacio