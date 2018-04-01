First, it has to be annoying—
there, I got your attention, but
honestly, I liked our cream-filled
versions better. I know why you did
not pay attention to what I
was saying the last time
we met.
And I will keep mum.
Reversals are necessary constant
for us to live here. I will not claim
my free passes for tonight. I will stay
right here. I will not even touch
the master keys to our shared room;
have you forgotten we
have already lost our balance?
There is a new layer,
but there is
a leak, it leaks,
and it is annoying.
In this swarm of yes or no,
stop and go, do’s and don’ts,
try to recall, retrace
the only way back to
where our cream-filled
versions started.
