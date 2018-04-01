First, it has to be annoying—

there, I got your attention, but

honestly, I liked our cream-filled

versions better. I know why you did

not pay attention to what I

was saying the last time

we met.

And I will keep mum.

Reversals are necessary constant

for us to live here. I will not claim

my free passes for tonight. I will stay

right here. I will not even touch

the master keys to our shared room;

have you forgotten we

have already lost our balance?

There is a new layer,

but there is

a leak, it leaks,

and it is annoying.

In this swarm of yes or no,

stop and go, do’s and don’ts,

try to recall, retrace

the only way back to

where our cream-filled

versions started.