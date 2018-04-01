Sunday, April 1, 2018
    POETRY

    Recitals

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    First, it has to be annoying—
    there, I got your attention, but
    honestly, I liked our cream-filled
    versions better. I know why you did
    not pay attention to what I
    was saying the last time
    we met.

    And I will keep mum.

    Reversals are necessary constant
    for us to live here. I will not claim
    my free passes for tonight. I will stay

    right here. I will not even touch
    the master keys to our shared room;
    have you forgotten we
    have already lost our balance?


    There is a new layer,
    but there is
    a leak, it leaks,
    and it is annoying.
    In this swarm of yes or no,
    stop and go, do’s and don’ts,
    try to recall, retrace
    the only way back to
    where our cream-filled
    versions started.

