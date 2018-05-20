Recodify all poll laws – de Lima

Sen. Leila de Lima has sought the creation of a multi-sectoral panel to consolidate nine laws in one “cohesive” election code.

She filed Senate Bill 1796 creating the Election Recodification Committee, under the Commission on Elections (Comelec), to draft the new election code.

De Lima said the 1987 Constitution introduced the party-list system, the initiative and the referendum and the absentee voting.

“These are all new concepts on suffrage, which were introduced in the Constitution to make our elections and our democracy more inclusive,” she added.

De Lima, however, raised the need to recodify the election laws to ensure that all poll measures “are in harmony with each other and that our election laws address all possible scenarios given the current realities.”

Since the recodification of poll laws, according to her, “is a highly technical or specialized matter, it is best if a multi-sectoral consultative committee of experts be convened to prepare the draft code, which will then be basis for deliberations in Congress.”

De Lima, detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center on drug charges, is an election lawyer by profession.