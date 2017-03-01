‘Reconcile with God, show mercy’

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on Tuesday called on the faithful to reconcile with God during Lent and to show acts of mercy.

“Today, Ash Wednesday, we are especially reminded to ‘return to the Lord, our God, to ‘be reconciled to God,’” the prelate said.

In his pastoral letter, Tagle urged Filipinos to “pray, fast and perform acts of charity.”

“In this season of Lent, we are especially called to imitate the generosity of God, particularly towards the poor and disadvantaged. Indeed, “mercy demands that we not simply stand by and do nothing…Those who are weak and vulnerable…ought to feel the presence of brothers and sisters who can help them in their need,” he said.

Tagle called on the Catholic flock to “imitate the generosity of the Father” and to continue loving and helping the poor people especially the children.

He asked Catholics to support the Fast2Feed feeding program of the Pondo ng Pinoy’s Hapag-Asa for malnourished children.

“It only takes P1,200 for six months or P10 per day to bring back a hungry and undernourished child to a healthy state,” Tagle said.

He said the start of Lent is a reminder of the greatness of God and his eternal love to his people.

“The good news is, it is the Lord who comes to the sinners. Instead of turning his back from those who have sinned against him, our Lord in his own mysterious ways is the one who comes to us,” the prelate added.

Meanwhile, Fr. Anton C.T. Pascual, president of Church-run Radio Veritas, invited the Catholic faithful to take part in the Eucharistic celebration on Ash Wednesday that will be presided by Novalichs Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani at the Our Lady of Veritas chapel.

“Together, let us pray, reflect, and renew our relationship with God for a more meaningful Lent observance,” the priest said.

He also encouraged the people to fast and take part in the “No Meat Friday National Campaign.”

“This practice of penitential abstinence from meat during this time is part of self-denial and mortification in prayerful remembrance of the passion of Jesus Christ,” he added.