Record 10-goal triumph for Moroccan club Jadida

JOHANNESBURG: Difaa el Jadida of Morocco thrashed visiting Benfica of Guinea-Bissau 10-0 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) to achieve the biggest single-leg victory in the 54-year history of the CAF Champions League.

Moroccan Hamid Ahaddad scored five goals in the preliminary round first leg rout and Tanzanian Simon Msuva contributed three for Jadida, who led 6-0 at halftime.

The other goals came from Mauritanian Bakary N’Diaye, who triggered the landslide by netting after only four minutes, and Moroccan Bilal el Magri.

Kabwe Warriors of Zambia and Raja Casablanca of Morocco shared the winning margin record with nine-goal victories in qualifiers 39 seasons apart.

These are heady times for Morocco with the country convincingly winning the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for home-based footballers last weekend.

The host nation trounced 10-man Nigeria 4-0 in the final and previously unknown Ayoub el Kaabi scored a record nine goals in the tournament to be voted the outstanding performer.

Morocco are also challenging a Canada/Mexico/United States alliance for the right to stage the 2026 World Cup with FIFA member nations set to vote this June on the eve of the finals in Russia.

Kabwe Warriors set the benchmark for winning margins in 1972 when they hammered Majantja of Lesotho 9-0 at home after drawing the first leg 2-2 away.

The premier CAF club competition was then called the African Cup of Champions Clubs, which changed to the CAF Champions League in 1997 when prize money and a new format were introduced.

Raja Casablanca equalled the winning margin of Kabwe by humiliating Tourbillon of Chad 10-1 in the first leg during the 2011 competition.

The Chadians withdrew before the return match rather than risk further punishment from the three-time African champions.