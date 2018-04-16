Record 22M fans watch 2017-2018 NBA regular season games

The NBA 2017-2018 season has broken all-time records in total attendance, average attendance and sellouts.

The world’s oldest and longest existing professional league in basketball reported that for the fourth consecutive season, the NBA set a new record for total attendance, breaking the 22 million mark for the first time, with 22,124,559 fans attending games the past regular season.

That erased from the books the 21,997,412 fans that attended regular season games recorded last year.

The NBA, likewise, established a new regular-season record for average attendance, 17,987, improving last year’s previous high, 17,884. This year marked the first season that league attendance was at least 95 percent or more of arena capacity.

The 2017-18 regular season also set a new sellout record 741, exceeding the previous mark 723 achieved during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

The NBAStore.com had also established a new record this season with overall sales up 25 percent over the 2016-17 season. So with the NBA League Pass which set a record for worldwide digital subscriptions, up 63 percent over last season.

This was following the introduction of new features this year including in-arena coverage during all breaks, a new season long virtual reality subscription package, monthly pricing options and Spanish-language video for select games.

The league showed improvement in records across social media this season for actions (+25%, 808 million) and video views (+43%, 11 billion).

Since the end of the 2016-17 regular season, 8.7 million new followers have joined the NBA’s social media community – a nine percent increase. Overall, the league has more than 1.5 billion likes and followers combined across all league, team, and player social platforms worldwide.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers proves the most-followed American athlete on social media with over 100M followers combined across Facebook (23 million), Twitter (41 million) and Instagram (36 million).