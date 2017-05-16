Record prizes in store for TCS race winners

The inaugural leg of the 2017 Triple Crown Stakes (TCS) race series unfolds on Sunday at the San Lazaro Leisure and Business Park (CLLBP) in Carmona, Cavite with record prizes up for grabs.

A whopping P14.5 million is at stake for the winners of the first leg of the TCS and Hopeful Stakes Race.

“It will be the most anticipated horse racing event in recent memory,” said Philippine Racing Commission (PhilRaCom) commissioner Bienvenido Niles Jr. during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

Niles added the country’s fastest thoroughbred’s horses and star jockeys are expected to participate in the three-leg series.

A prestigious event in horse racing, TCS is comprised of three races for three-year old thoroughbred horses.

Out of the 39 events since 1978, only 10 were able to sweep the three-leg series.

Among them were Fair and Square (1981), Skywalker (1983), Time Master (1987), Magic Showtime (1988), Sun Dancer (1989), Strong Material (1996), Real Top (1998), Silver Story (2001), Hagdang Bato (2012), and Kid Molave in 2014.

The tournament coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Manila Jockey Club, Inc. (MJC), the country’s premier club established in 1867.

“We hope that more people would come as we drive toward our goal of increasing the revenues this year for the benefit of our civic causes and charity,” added Niles.

Leg 2 is set on August 13 while the final leg is scheduled on November 26.

Meanwhile, the centerpiece of the yearlong sesquicentennial of MJC is the Gala Celebration slated on Saturday at the Winford Hotel & Casino, situated at its former horse race track in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The MJC has also forged partnership with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), as it pays tribute to its heritage of being one of the earliest football clubs in the country.

On June 3, MJC and PFF will inaugurate the new 2-star International Football Federation football pitch as well as the groundbreaking of the PFF administrative offices inside the SLLBP complex.

“The site will become the national football center which will host the training of the national team international friendlies, and competitive matches,” said MJC racing manager Jose Magboo, who was also present in the forum along with PhilRaCom commissioner and jockey Lyndon Noel Guce.