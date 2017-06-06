Recovery of cash, checks in Marawi home disprove ‘looting by troops’ – AFP

MANILA: The recovery of P52.2 million in cash and P27 million in checks shows that Filipino soldiers, battling Maute Group terrorists in Marawi City, are not engaged in looting.

This was stressed by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto in a message to PNA on Tuesday in response to claims stating soldiers are responsible for looting incidents in the conflict-hit city.

The money and checks were recovered by Philippine Marine Corps units in a house near the Mapandi Bridge Monday afternoon.

Allegedly, the house was also being used as machine gun position by the terrorists.

“[The money and checks were] duly secured and turned over to Headquarters Task Force Marawi for safekeeping. This debunks claims that troops have been involved in looting as claimed by some quarters,” Padilla stressed.

He added that recovery of the money and checks and subsequent turned over to authorities by military shows that the AFP is doing its job with honor, integrity, and on high morale ground. PNA

PNA/CC