More recruits to undergo military training

CAMP O’DONNELL, Capas, Tarlac: At least 140 recruits and aspiring soldiers will undergo training here under the six-month Candidate Soldier Course Class (CSCC) 467-2017. The trainees were presented during the opening ceremony of CSCC at the Mechanized Infantry Division (MID) parade ground on Thursday. Brig. General Felicisimo Budiongan, MID assistant commander said the candidates’ presence in the oath-taking signifies their preparedness to protect and serve the Filipino Nation. Of the 140 recruits, 12 came from Region I, seven from Region II, 23 from Region III, 10 from Region IV, one from National Capital Region, six from Region V, four from Region VI, two from Region VII, five from Region VIII, 11 from Region IX, five from Region X, 36 from Region XII, two from Caraga, 13 from Cordillera Administrative Region, nd three from Autonomous Region of Muslin Mindanao. A candidate soldier will receive P16,852 gross monthly income based on army data. Once enlisted and categorized as a Private, he will receive a gross starting pay of P23,204 per month, exclusive of allowances and other benefits.