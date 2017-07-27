SENATOR Ralph Recto is seeking to cut “red tape” in sending disaster text alerts to the public.

Republic Act 10639 or the Free Mobile Disaster Alerts Act mandates telecommunication companies (telcos) to send free mobile alerts to subscribers before disasters like typhoons happen.

Recto said as provided, only the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council) based in Camp Aguinaldo, is the authorized generator of disaster alerts.

“If a tsunami is racing toward a province at the speed of a jet plane, why does the message have to be processed by Camp Aguinaldo?” he asked.

Under the same law, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has to send a warning to NDRRMC’s Operations Center.

The proposed emergency warning will then be sent to the NDRRMC executive director for approval, and only if he has approved it could the NDRRMC send the message to telcos for “text blasting.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO