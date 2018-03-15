Recuperated Lee ready to rock anew

Singapore’s Angela “Unstoppable” Lee is now in 100 percent fighting form ready to defend her ONE women’s atomweight world title against Japanese Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi in ONE: Unstoppable Dreams on May 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee, 21, who was supposed to defend her title last November in ONE: Immortal Pursuit was injured in a car crash in Hawaii weeks before the fight.

“I can’t wait to be back in ONE Championship cage. I want to give them a new outlook as I re-ignite my passion for martial arts,” said the fully recuperated Lee during a media conference call on Thursday morning.

“With the help and support of my family, we got through (the accident) together. And I feel thankful for everything. I am so excited to be back in action,” she added.

Lee defeated Yamaguchi via unanimous decision during their first encounter in May 2016.

The 35-year old Yamaguchi retooled her kickboxing in preparation for her next fight with Lee.

“It’s really nice to be back in Singapore and I feel very excited for the fight. The champion is a great athlete and really young. It has been two years since our first fight and we both improved our skills.”

“I know a lot of people are wondering who can stop Lee, and I think I can be the one,” said the DEEP Jewels Featherweight champion Yamaguchi.

The Japanese title contender boasts of seven submissions and two knockouts under her belt in her 28-bout professional career.

Lee, on the other hand, is undefeated in all her eight bouts.

“I think fans are going to see a great matchup. I just want to go in there, do what I love, and the results will show,” Lee concluded.