Recuperated Pingoy aims to reclaim old form

Coming off an injury, it looks like Jerie Pingoy is regaining his old winning form after an impressive output for Akari-Adamson University in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018.

Pingoy fired a game-high 23 points capped by dagger triples in Akari-Adamson’s 89-79 win over Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“I want to prove that I’m still here despite coming from an injury. I want to show to all that I’m still deserving to play,” said Pingoy.

The 5-foot-9 playmaker twisted his ankle in Adamson’s final eliminations game in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

While he admitted that he is still not in top shape three months after going under the knife, Pingoy said his goal is always to score 20 points or more.

The former UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player delivered clutch baskets in the close contest.

With the score at 86-all, Pingoy sank three treys in the last 2:06 of the game, allowing the Falcons to improve their win-loss record to 6-2, solidifying their hold of No. 2.

“That’s the advantage of Pingoy. He’s willing to take the big shots,” said Akari head coach Franz Pumaren.

Pingoy, who drew inspiration from teammate Jerrick Ahanmisi and Falcon graduate Rob Manalang said that his goal must always be in harmony with the general objective of the team.

I’ll just do what our coach wants me to do,” he said.

“My role is to get the ball to our go-to guy and other teammates. We have no star player in our team. If I get my points, it’s just a plus for me.”