Recycling facility opens in Zambales

AES Philippines Power Foundation Inc. (APPFI), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of AES Philippines, and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Candelaria opened its Plastic Waste Recycling and Material Recovery Facility Project at Lauis Sanitary Landfill in Zambales, creating greater environmental awareness among community members and strengthening the LGU’s implementation of waste management program.

The community-based initiative, which is also a response to the municipality’s plastic waste management challenge, ensures a correct recovery mechanism of plastic wastes to produce plastic chairs and desks to be given to different schools for targeted LGUs in Zambales. The project is estimated to save 30-tons of soft plastic waste for every 1,500 plastic chairs produced.

“We are grateful that we can make a step towards a more proactive waste management initiative. This project will not just benefit us environmentally but also socially. The plastic chairs and desks as end-product of the recycling facility will provide great assistance in our school facilities,” said Candelaria Mayor Napoleon Edquid during the turnover ceremony.

The project also aims to provide livelihood program for its Pinagrealan and Lauis Upland Farmers Association (PiLUFA), wherein 12 individuals from the people’s organization will be trained to manage the recycling plant

operation.

The process starts by collecting the sorted soft plastic waste from each of Material Recovery Facilities located in select barangays in Candelaria. The residual waste will be collected and segregated for non-biodegradable and biodegradable products. After the collection, it will be delivered straight to the plant and will be processed to produce the by-products.

To ensure success of the project, AES, PiLUFA, along with other line agencies will assist the LGU of Candelaria to sustain operations and maintenance of the recycling and material facilities. The Department of Education (DepEd) of Candelaria and Masinloc will be supporting the project by contributing plastic waste materials collected from their campuses and by assisting the team in the information and educational campaign activities.

“AES Philippines believes that it is our responsibility to contribute to the welfare of our host communities and its nearby areas to better themselves. We hope that with this project, we can work together to provide a better environment and future for the children,” APPFI deputy executive director Enrico Dela Torre said.