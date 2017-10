A RED alert was raised over the Luzon grid due to the unexpected shutdown of some power plants, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in a text message on Friday.

The NGCP raised the second highest alert signal status in the country’s largest island from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The available capacity of the plant is 9,083 megawatts (MW), while the peak demand is at 9,051MW. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE