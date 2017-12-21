Red Booters ready for tough campaign

San Beda College head coach Christopher Pedimonte and his team are bracing for a tough road to back-to-back championships in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors football tournament.

The defending champions are heading to the Final Four as the top team armed with a twice-to-beat advantage for the second straight season.

“I think what made us the top seed after the first round is that all the players worked hard together as a team and their desire to defend the crown this season is very high,” Pedimonte told The Manila Times in Filipino.

Last year, San Beda swept all its matches en route to a league-record 22nd title.

This season, however, the Red Booters’ young mentor sees a tight tussle for the trophy.

“Honestly, the four teams that qualified for the next round are all deserving and hungry to win the championship,” said Pedimonte.

College of St. Benilde (CSB) and Arellano University, which finished No. 2 and 3 respectively, tied San Beda with 13 points on similar 4-1-1 win-draw-loss records. The Red Booters only managed to snatch the top spot via a higher goal difference of 28 against the Blazers’ 25 and the Chiefs’ 7.

CSB could have been No.1 had it not conceded a 0-1 decision to San Beda in the final elimination round game while Arellano incurred the reigning titlist’s lone loss with a 2-1 upset courtesy of the stoppage time goals from Roberto Corsame and Charles Gamutan.

Lyceum of the Philippines University, which finished No. 4, also proved to be a force to be reckoned with as it forged a 1-1 draw with its 2014 finals foe San Beda behind Levi Malihan’s second half equalizer.

In their lone defeat and draw, Pedimonte admitted that the Red Lions lost their bite in closing out a game.

“Almost the same story happened in those two games. Our problem was when we scored our first goal, we became complacent and we lost our killer instinct,” bared Pedimonte.

“The lesson for our team there is not to rest until the final whistle,” he added.

Pedimonte revealed that they would start their training for the playoffs after the holiday break with special focus on fitness.

“We’ll concentrate on the fitness of our team. I believe it will be a crucial aspect in the semifinals,” said the former Red Booter.

San Beda will begin its playoff campaign against Lyceum at the resumption of games on January 8.

Come the Final Four, Pedimonte vowed that they will give their all to keep the diadem in Mendiola.

“I don’t want to promise anything. What I could assure is that we’ll do our best to defend the crown for San Beda,” he ended.