Red Bull Reign 3×3 calls for participants

The Red Bull Reign 3×3 basketball tournament challenges Filipino cagers to put their skills to test in a high endurance battle as the Philippine qualifiers begin on May 13 at the Sacred Heart de Ateneo in Cebu followed by two Manila legs on May 20 and 26 at the Buendia Food by the Court in Makati City.

The last qualifier leg will happen May 27 at the Nagtahan Bridge Court in Pasig.

Players 16 years old and above are open to submit their teams of three, including one reserve, to compete.

Winner of the Philippine championship will be competing against 15 countries during the World Finals in Washington DC.

For online registration visit win.gs/redbullreignph

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID