Red Bull Reign 3×3 hoops comes to Manila

The Red Bull Reign 3×3 tournament hunts for the best baller in Metro Manila as the Manila qualifier unfolds on Saturday at the Buendia Food by the Court in Makati City.

The Manila leg winners will face the Cebu leg champions Team Chan and San Remegio Properties in the National Finals slated on May 27.

A total of 31 teams participated in the Cebu leg with Team Chan led by skipper Jason Chan and San Remegio Properties led by team captain Jan Michael Auditor qualifying for the national finals.

The Red Bull Reign 3×3 basketball tournament challenges Filipino cagers to put their skills to test in a high endurance battle. The winner in the National Finals will represent the country in the World Finals in Washington DC where 15 other countries will participate.