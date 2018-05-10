Red Bull Reign 3×3 slated in June

For the second straight year, the Red Bull Reign 3×3 basketball tournament returns to the country starting with the Manila Qualifier A on June 16 at the Buendia Food By The Court in Makati.

The tournament which is open to players ages 16-years-old and above requires each team to be comprised of full-blooded or half-Filipinos.

Besides the Manila Qualifier A, other qualifying rounds include the Manila Qualifier B and the Last Chance Qualifier.

The Manila Qualifier B is scheduled on June 23 while the Last Chance Qualifiers is slated on June 30, both at Taft Food by the Court in Pasay.

Winners of the qualifying rounds will advance in the National Finals scheduled moments after the Last Chance Qualifiers, still in Pasay.

The national champion will be representing the country in the world finals at the Barry Farm Goodman League Courts in Washington DC on September 14.

In its inaugural season last year, Filipino-Canadian PBA hopefuls Clay Crellin and Glenn Gravengard, Kitt Paolo Balmori, and Obinna Ezeike of the Bull Squad outlasted Team Sta. Rosa 27-20 in the national finals to earn the right to don the national tricolors.