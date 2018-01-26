RED CARPET VETERAN

Jimmy Choo

When the Red Carpet beckons, there’s no other footwear brand to consider but the legendary Jimmy Choo. The recent 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards proved its long-standing popularity with these factoids: 39 celebrities wore Jimmy Choo to the main ceremony as well as surrounding events; “Max” was the key style slipped on by names including Jessica Biel, Emilia Clarke and Reese Witherspoon while “Celeste” completed the outfits of Elizabeth Olsen, Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Chung. Two decades of escorting the gorgeous Hollywood ladies on that aisle – what a feat!

Jimmy Choo is located at Shangri-La Plaza East Wing and Rustan’s Makati.

Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.