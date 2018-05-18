RED-CARPET WELCOME

President Rodrigo Duterte (right) introduces the members of his official family to Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, who visited Malacañang on May 16. During their bilateral meeting, Duterte appealed to O’Neill to help the Philippine tuna industry by allowing Filipino companies to bring part of their catch to processing plants in General Santos City. O’Neill vowed to review his country’s fishing regulations, which require foreign firms to process their tuna catch within Papua New Guinea. MALACAÑANG PHOTO
