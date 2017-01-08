Red Cross on alert for Nazarene procession

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will deploy its personnel, ambulances and other rescue vehicles and equipment to help ensure the safety of millions of devotees who will be joining the procession of the Black Nazarene on Monday.

The PRC will be deploying 58 ambulances, set up seven first aid stations, welfare desks in some hospitals, deploy more than 400 personnel, one amphibian vehicle and three rescue boats, a military truck, a fire truck, a rescue truck and motorcycles.

Thirteen PRC chapters in Metro Manila will participate in the operation while other nearby chapters will be put on standby.

An estimated 13 million to 15 million devotees are expected to participate in the celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene.

“For several years, the Philippine Red Cross has religiously supported this devotion to the Black Nazarene by providing emergency and medical support to ensure the safety of millions of Filipinos who take part in this tradition. Last year, PRC has medically assisted 1,578 patients for minor and major injuries. As much as we are prepared to serve, we would like to remind the public to be vigilant and cautious to possible unlikely situations that may occur during the hype of the event,” PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said.

The PRC will set up first aid stations and welfare desks along the route of the procession. These will be at the Aquino monument, Roundtable (Manila City Hall), Liwasang Bonifacio, Plaza Mexico (Post Office), Lacson (Sta Cruz area), San Sebastian and near the Quiapo Church. These stations will attend to minor and major injuries.

Aside from the first aid stations, PRC volunteers and staff will be on foot patrol and assist in the transport of patients so that injured devotees or those who get sick can easily get medical and emergency assistance.

Several hospitals — Jose Fabella Hospital, Jose Reyes Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, Ospital ng Tondo, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Gat Andres Medical Center, Justice Abad Santos Memorial Medical Center, Sta. Ana Hospital, Philippine General Hospital and Ospital ng Maynila – have agreed to accommodate injured individuals during the religious event.

All PRC operations will be managed by the operation center. An emergency room will be on standby at the PRC headquarters in Port Area, Manila for a possible multi-casualty incident.