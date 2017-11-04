Red Cross to attend statutory meet

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) official delegation led by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Gordon will be taking part in the 2017 Statutory Meetings of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which will be held on November 5 to 11, 2017 in Antalya Turkey.

The event is composed of the General Assembly of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) Forum to discuss relevant humanitarian concerns.

This year, PRC is vying for re-election as member of the governing board to represent the Asia Pacific Region.

The 21st General Assembly is the supreme body of the IFRC that meets every two years to define and discuss new humanitarian policies, as well as address thematic areas of the national societies.

The assembly will bring together more than 1,200 delegates, 190 national societies, IFRC, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and corporate partners to provide an excellent set of goals and discuss several agenda.

The movement aims to further improve coordination, cooperation, and response, not only in large-scale emergencies but also in day-to-day situations. It also amended the IFRC Constitution to modernize its election process by allowing electronic voting as well as strengthening its compliance mechanism.

The attendees will discuss: youth development; volunteering, strengthen recovery and resiliency from disasters and crises; protecting healthcare; respecting the emblems; migration; restoring family links; addressing mental health and psychosocial needs; and the promotion of a culture of non-violence and peace.

Every four years, the IFRC elects a president, four of its vice presidents, and 20 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to form its governing board. The IFRC governing board is the highest policy making body of the Red Cross Movement worldwide. Its members are involved in establishing, reviewing policies, and ensuring that policies are appropriate. It also gives the national societies an ownership of the policies and will to implement them.

The president occupies the highest office of IFRC, and she/he is responsible to the general assembly in ensuring that IFRC pursues its general purpose and exercises its functions as defined in the Constitution.

PRC was chosen among the 35 exhibitors to showcase set of humanitarian works domestically and the support provided by the PRC outside the Philippines including several operations in Nepal, Ghaza and Bangladesh. An interactive exhibit to engage some 1,200 delegates from different parts of the world will also set up.