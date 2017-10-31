Red Cross deploys staff for ‘Oplan Kaluluwa 2017’, issues safety tips

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will mobilize 103 chapter staff and volunteers nationwide to ensure public safety and attend to medical needs of the public with this year’s holiday exodus.

Over 1,300 first aiders, including foot patrollers, will be assigned to some 170 cemeteries nationwide and set up more than 150 first aid stations to attend to the sick and injured.

PRC volunteers and staff will also be mobilized in different operations through its 80 ambulance service and welfare desks in major roads and highways, bus stations, seaports, airports and gasoline stations nationwide.

“Staff and volunteers of the PRC will be working this holiday season starting October 31 to assist those who are going home to their provinces for Undas and those who will visit the graves of their departed loved ones in cemeteries,” PRC chairman Richard Gordon said in a statement on Tuesday.

“For any untoward incident, you may report to our hotline 143. Red Cross 143 is the flagship program of the PRC where there is one leader and a minimum number of 43 members in every barangay which will serve as the eyes, ears, hands, and feet in times of disasters and emergencies,” Gordon said.

The PRC also reminded the public who will be traveling during the holiday season of safety tips to avoid road accidents:

Be licensed and trained for the vehicle you drive. Use a seatbelt. Wear a helmet on a motorcycle. Drive at a safe speed and distance suitable for the conditions. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Do not use a mobile phone while driving. Know and respect the highway code. Maintain vehicle in good condition. Be visible as a pedestrian or a cyclist. Know how to react in case of a crash. Remember BLOW BAGETS (Breaks Lights Oil Water Batteries Air Gas Engine Tires Self)

The PRC further advises the public to wear light-colored clothing, bring water, avoid consuming alcoholic drinks and avoid bringing unnecessary sharp objects.

Parents with small children are likewise advised not to bring their children in crowded places as they may get lost. Otherwise, parents are advised to provide identification cards for their children. KENNETH HERNANDEZ