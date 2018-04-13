Red Cross, DoH sign Dengvaxia pact

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to collaborate in government efforts to deliver medical services to dengue patients and Dengvaxia-inoculated children.

The signing was made at the Philippine Red Cross 71st anniversary, which coincided with the 32nd PRC Biennial National Convention opening ceremonies.

PRC Chairman Richard Gordon and Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd were in attendance to sign the agreement, which aims to develop and support cooperation on the delivery of health response activities during mass casualty incidents, emergencies or disasters.

The agreement seeks to conduct further awareness campaigns on dengue in communities and schools; to give ready assistance to poor families through referrals and psychosocial support through counseling to mothers, affected families and communities; to utilize Red Cross ambulances to complement DoH ambulances to bring poor patients to referral hospitals; to ensure availability of blood supply especially to poor families needing assistance; and to establish close relationships with schools in coordination with local health units and engage teachers in elementary level in monitoring children vaccinated against dengue.

Duque lauded the PRC for being a “long-time ally” of the DoH in responding to vulnerabilities of the people.

He said the memorandum with the Red Cross is a “right step” and they would later extend the services to other mass casualty events.

“The complementation and signature with the DoH and the Philippine Red Cross is a right step on a very strong partnership and we are pursuing this,” Duque added.

“In fact, we are extending this to the mass casualty management with the DoH and the PRC. So it is very important that we solidify, we cement this collaboration and cooperation between the PRC and the DoH,” he said.

Under the MoA, the PRC and the DoH will strengthen their cooperation in providing health responses, such as provision of emergency hospitals, potable water and welfare desks in times of mass casualty incidents, emergencies and disasters.

The Philippine Red Cross is a humanitarian organization with 103 chapters and around two million volunteers nationwide.