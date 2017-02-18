Red Cross urges release of two staff abducted in Afghanistan

KABUL: The Red Cross on Saturday called for the unconditional release of two staff members who were abducted when their convoy was ambushed in northern Afghanistan last week, leaving six other workers dead. The aid workers came under insurgent fire in Jowzjan province on February 8 while they were en route to a remote snowbound area to deliver much-needed relief supplies. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had earlier said the two employees were missing, in what was one of the worst attacks on the international charity in the country for years. ICRC did not specify who was behind the abduction. No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the ambush, but Jowzjan’s police chief has blamed local Islamic State jihadists.

AFP