Red Cubs rule Pacific Rim NCAA cagefest

Team Pilipinas-San Beda toppled Chulalongkorn-Thailand, 50-40, to rule the 2018 Pacific Rim NCAA Basketball Championship 14-under division held at the Chulalongkorn University Coliseum in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Red Cubs gallantly fought tooth and nail against much taller and heftier Thais and overcame the physicality of the game en route to a hard earned victory in the prestigious tournament participated by 16 teams from the pacific region.

San Beda’s frontliner Prince Ray Alao carried the offensive thrust in an almost no relief job to defy the entire defense thrown at him to earn his first Most Valuable Player award as a bonus in his team’s triumph.

Spitfire Lanze Ronquillo’s ballhandling and playmaking ability also made difference against Thai counterpart while Nathaniel Manarang’s offensive and defensive poise in the third canto helped stopped their rival’s attempt to breakaway from a see-saw battle in futility.

Carlo Bathan and Deandre Largueza conspired in controlling Thais star player in the other end while Yco Protacio, Tonchie Conde, Dexter Alapar, Marlon Alcera, Red Caidic, Jabez Lirazan and Marcus Espiritu contributed when it needed most.

“The boys gallantly neutralize Thais strength at the paint area with speed, positioning, slashing, foul bating, determination and patriotism. I told them that they are playing not only for San Beda but for the Philippines,” head coach Manu Inigo said who acknowledged his deputy mentor VL Sandalo and AndyMejos as well as San Beda University sports head Ato Badolato and Cocolife for much needed support for Team Pilipinas-San Beda.