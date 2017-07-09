Red Cubs survive Staglets for first win in NCAA juniors

San Beda College outlasted San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the fourth quarter as it eked out an 86-75 victory on Sunday to launch its bid of regaining the title it lost to Mapua last season in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 juniors basketball tournament at the Letran Gym in Manila.

Peter Alfaro and Addy Velasquez fired 17 and 16 points, respectively, including clutch triples in the final canto to fend off repeated fightbacks by the Staglets and allow the Cubs to preserve the win.

Sam Abu Hijle and Germy Mahinay chipped in 16 and 10 points while alternating to contain San Sebastian’s Damie Cuntapay, who banged his way to a game-highs 25 points and 14 rebounds only to lose steam in the end.

Evan Nelle had just six points but he made everybody look good with a match best 14 assists.

“San Sebastian has improved a lot, we just had more gas and our bench was deeper in the end,” said San Beda coach JB Sison.

While this was just their first game, Sison said this should give the team a much-needed boost as they go all out to reclaim the championship from last year’s champions, the Mapua Robins.

San Beda has a league-best 22 high school crowns overall, just two ahead of Mapua which has 20.

“We can’t say this win sent a message but our ultimate goal is to win the championship again,” said Sison.

It was a physical game from the start with the referees calling a total of four technical fouls including three on the Cubs.

Scores:

San Beda 86- Alfaro 17, Velasquez 16, Abu Hijle 16, Mahinay 10, Nelle 6, Tagala 6, Barbero 5, Etrata 3, Obenza 2, Garcia 2, Lagumen 2, Nayve 1, dela Rosa 0, Sese 0

San Sebastian 75- Cuntapay 25, Desoyo 16, Villapando 7, Baclaan 5, Pasamante 5, Aguilar 4, Timbancaya 3, Rodriguez 3, Sumoda 3, Calahat 2, Pelias 2, Umayao 0, Espritu 0

Quarterscores: 21-all; 42-36; 62-57; 86-75