The red gift guide

Valentine’s day is the day you show appreciation for your loved ones. But expressing how much you treasure them could be difficult. Manifest your deepest affections by giving your special someone a thoughtful present and a kiss on the cheek. Here is a list of perfect gift ideas this Valentines day.

Jewelry is never really out of sight and mind when choosing a valentine’s gift for your loved one. Adami & Martucci and Swarovski have a simple yet elegant pink and rose gold bracelet with a subtle mixture of gold and diamond details that will surely win every woman’s heart.

Red is associated with romance and it screams sexiness. Let your woman feel confidently beautiful with luxurious pieces from Josie Natori and Trina Turk. Every woman loves good quality bags and heels, surprise her with stylish pieces from Christian Louboutin and celebrate the day of love everyday.

The ladies should not be the only ones receiving extravagant gifts this Valentines. Spoil your man with functional items such as Montblanc’s writing instrument and a Milli X Ferrari wireless USB. Professional items from remarkable brands will be a thoughtful gift for the working man and a constant reminder that all his hard work will pay off.

Let chocolates embody how sweet you are; express your love with Godiva’s expression of love gift set. The perfect offering if you are courting someone, never forget the red roses for a sure “yes!”

For the sporty couple, you can never go wrong with Nike items. Good shoes will take her to good places. Surprise her with a striking red pair of shoes from Nike. For your man, a dri-fit polo from Nike will make him look good even while playing sports.

Three means, I Love You. Give your girlfriend, sister or your mom a complete 3-set of red lipsticks from Mac. If you’re extra thoughtful this Valentines, an everyday bag from Michael Kors will be convenient if she’s always on the go.

The ultimate gift that every man would love and appreciate. Make your man look good and smell good with Superdry’s vintage shirt and Abercrombie cologne set.

Adami & Martucci, Swarovski, Josie Natori, Trina Turk, Christian Louboutin, Montblanc, Milli X Ferrari, and Mac are available at Rustan’s.

