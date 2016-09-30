Red Lionesses, CSB dispute NCAA table tennis top spot

The San Beda College (SBC) Red Lionesses and the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers will battle for the top spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s table tennis tournament today at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) Gym in Intramuros, Manila.

The Red Lionesses swept the Arellano University (AU) Lady Chiefs, 3-0, last Wednesday, while the Lady Blazers beat the Letran Lady Knights, 3-0, last Sunday.

“In the women’s, they just have to double their performance from the very beginning until now. They don’t have to distract themselves, then they need to focus on their games. They have to rely on the team because this is a team event and that’s what we need. Number one, always keep on praying that the guidance of God is always there,” said San Beda head coach Kurt de Guzman.

Both San Beda and St. Benilde currently hold 7-0 win-loss cards.

“Against SBC women, they are strong and the team to beat. We will climb the highest mountain if we want to win. Who knows, the ball is round. I told my players to stay focus, no pressure,” said CSB head coach Rudolph Palermo.