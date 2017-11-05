Red Lions brace for KO match vs Stags

San Beda College’s head coach Boyet is glad that he can count on his players other than the consistent contributor Javee Mocon.

Mocon has been the epitome of consistency for the Red Lions in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season (NCAA) Season 93 as the versatile forward averaged a double-double of 12.5 points and 10.6 rebounds on top of 3.6 assists.

But returning mentor Fernandez took notice of the other Lions who are quick to make an impact when called up for action.

“We’re really happy that we got other guys stepping up. We’ve been rotating most of our 15 players. I really do thank them, that the ones I’m putting in rotation are really stepping up,” beamed Fernandez.

In their previous wins prior to their heartbreaking 105-107 loss to Lyceum of Philippines University, AC Soberano and Calvin Oftana rose to the occassion.

Three-point deadshot Soberano poured a team-high 17 points in San Beda’s 88-51 rout of Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) while Oftana chalked 13 markers in their hard-fought 73-68 win over rival Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

In those two victories as well, only two players a game were not able to score despite having a rotation of up to 14 cagers.

“That’s the product of rotating everyone,” added Fernandez.

The veteran tactician believes that their consistency in sharing the ball has been the key for their balanced attack and main man Robert Bolick has much to do with it.

“I really appreciate that the boys committed to share the ball especially Robert. As we all know, he is our facilitator,” said Fernandez.

For the 21-year old playmaker, who dished out a league-best norm of 5.3 assists in the elimination round and had a season-high 12 assists against EAC, he is just doing his job on the court.

“As I’ve said, we have to find our shooters. If they are wide open and make their shots, the opponents have to guard them, allowing us to get a penetration. It’s a give-and-take relationship,” said Bolick.

“He (Bolick) is doing great. It’s not really the points that Im looking for Robert. It’s more of facilitating. And as what he has said, he’s looking for shooters,” said Fernandez.

And the former pro league coach is expected to lean anew on his efficient rotation when the defending champion takes on San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the last knockout game of the stepladder semifinals on Tuesday.

All but one of the 13 players tapped by Fernandez was able to get into the scoreboard in their 76-67 season-opening win against San Sebastian.

In their second round encounter, meanwhile, nine players scored for the Lions in a 76-65 victory over the Golden Stags.

The winner of the do-or-die game between San Beda and San Sebastian will face unbeaten Lyceum in the best-of-three finals.

