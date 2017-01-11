Red Lions, Chiefs clash in NCAA football today

Top seed San Beda College (SBC) will collide with defending champions Arellano University (AU) at 12 noon today in the second round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Red Lions are bent on reclaiming their status as kings of the NCAA football circuit while the Chiefs are rekindling their hope of a successful title defense.

In their previous game, San Beda beat Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), 2-1, to extend their winning streak to seven wins.

Filipino-British Connor Tacagni scored twice for SBC to subdue the feisty Pirates.

SBC head coach Christopher Pedimonte said that they will be looking to improve their defense going into their final two games in the second round.

“I think one of our main problems is our defense in our set plays. Our marking when it comes to set pieces is quite soft that’s why a lot of dangerous attacks against us come from set plays,” he said in Filipino in an interview.

He explained that injuries would also be a concern as two of their key players will not be 100 percent fit going into their last matches.

“I will need to identify who will be part of our first 11 in our next game because two of our players, Neil Dorimon and Estephen Abriol, are injured. We will be looking at who’s fit to play in the next games,” he said.

On the other hand, the Chiefs are aiming to return to the winners’ column after a 0-2 loss against College of Saint Benilde (CSB).

Meanwhile, the CSB Blazers will be facing the LPU Pirates in the second game of the seniors division at 2 p.m.

In the juniors class, San Beda will battle Arellano in the opening match of the day at 8 a.m. followed by the bout between Colegio de San Juan de Letran and La Salle Greenhills at 10 a.m.