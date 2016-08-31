Red Lions, Chiefs gun for crucial victories

San Beda College and Arellano University will be on a hunt for important victories today when they take on separate foes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 92 men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The San Beda Red Lions will face the Mapua Institute of Technology Cardinals in the second game at 4 p.m. while the Arellano Chiefs will face the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Altas in the first game at 2 p.m.

Despite losing Donald Tankoua because of injury last week, the Red Lions remain on top of the team standings with an 11-2 win-loss record. The Red Lions beat reigning champions Colegio San Juan de Letran Knights, 83-71, also last week.

Without Tankoua, San Beda will rely anew on the 6’6 Benedict Adamos, who registered a double-digit output in their recent wins against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) and Letran.

Davon Potts, Robert Bolick, Ranbill Tongco, AC Soberano, Roldan Sara and Javee Mocon will support Adamos.

“We need a big game tomorrow (today) to beat Mapua. The last time we played against them (Allwell) Oraeme had 21 points and 20 rebounds and we can’t afford that to happen again. We really need a collective effort to win,” San Beda coach Jamike Jarin told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“Our hands will be full against Mapua. We cannot take them for granted,” he added.

The Cardinals, currently No.4 with 7-5 win-loss record, will likely exploit the absence of Tankoua. Mapua coach Atoy Co said the presence of the 6’8 Oraeme would give them a huge lift in the game.

“We have a solid advantage if the system will be followed and Allwell’s presence is a huge boost. But Allwell has a minor knee injury, he’s not 100 percent but he’ll play. The chance to beat them is there,” Co told The Times.

Mapua previously lost 67-69 to San Sebastian College.

Meanwhile, Arellano is eyeing an 11th win.

“We need to keep our rebounding alive and we need to play defense of course. We cannot afford to lose because most teams are winning and climbing up. Jio (Jalalon) will be there to lead us but it is going to be a collective effort,” said Chiefs coach Jerry Codiñera.