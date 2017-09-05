Red Lions drub Blazers; MVP candidate Bolick ejected

San Beda College (SBC) mauled College of St. Benilde (CSB), 72-58, in a game marred by a commotion down the stretch in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Red Lions bucked a slow start then dominated the middle quarters en route to their eighth straight win and ninth overall against a loss, firming up their hold of the second spot.

However, a late game scuffle happened when St. Benilde’s Carlo Young committed an unsportsmanlike foul as he took down a streaking Robert Bolick to the basket.

Young was thrown out but Bolick was ejected as well because he allegedly gestured a closed fist.

“It’s (Young’s foul) unethical. They were already down 14 points and it was a fastbreak,” said a furious San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez.

With his ejection, Bolick, a Most Valuable Player candidate this season, was ruled ineligible to receive any individual award if the decision is not rescinded by the technical committee.

“We will appeal that for sure. But we will have to wait for the report. We want to know what happened and why they called it on Robert,” said Fernandez.

Transfer rookie Clint Doliguez was also ejected after entering the court from the bench during the altercation and both of the ejected Lions were automatically suspended for the next game.

Bolick flirted with a triple-double as the combo guard tallied 14 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds before getting thrown out.

Clement Leutcheu put up a huge double-double of 25 points and 15 rebounds as the Blazers skidded to 2-8 win-loss.

Down by a point in the first period, 17-18, the Lions outscored the Blazers, 24-10, to snag a 41-28 advantage at halftime.

Bolick, Davon Potts and AC Soberano sank four consecutive triples in the third quarter and San Beda continued to dominate as they notched their largest lead at 71-46 midway the final frame.

With the Lions up by 14 points at the 2:28 mark, Young instigated a commotion with a hard foul on Bolick.

The officials were quick to pacify the situation and the Mendiola-based squad proceeded to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) turned back Mapua University (MU), 96-90, to stretch their lead atop the standings and stay unbeaten in 10 games.

CJ Perez sizzled with 22 points while JC Marcelino chipped in 19 markers for the Pirates, who extended their longest winning run in history.

Leo Gabo scored a team-best 21 points as the hapless Cardinals dropped to 1-9.

The scores:

First Game

SBC (72)- Bolick 14, Potts 12, Mocon 10, Soberano 8, Tankoua 7, Cabanag 5, Noah 5, Bahio 4, Carino 3, Adamos 2, Doliguez 2, Abuda 0, Oftana 0, Tongco 0.

CSB (58)- Leutcheu 25, Domingo 8, Sta. Maria 8, Pili 5, Castor 4, Belgica 2, Dixon 2, Naboa 2, San Juan 2, Johnson 0, Young 0.

Quarterscores: 17-18; 41-28; 63-41; 72-58

Second game

LPU (96)- Perez 22, Marcelino JC 19, Ayaay 10, Tansingco 10, Caduyac 8, Pretta 8, Marcelino JV 6, Liwag 5, Nzeusseu 5, Marata 3, Baltazar 0, Cinco 0, Ibanez 0, Santos 0.

MU (90)- Gabo 21, Buñag 18, Victoria 16, Aguirre 11, Nieles 9, Orquina 7, Pelayo 6, Raflores 2.

Quarterscores: 20-21; 48-43; 73-58; 96-90