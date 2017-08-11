Red Lions maul Cardinals

San Beda College (SBC) ripped a shorthanded Mapua University (MU), 66-55, to strengthen its hold of the second spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Red Lions dominated the first and third quarters as they cruised to a five-game winning streak and improved their win-loss record to 6-1.

But San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez was dissatisfied with his wards’ performance especially in the last 10 minutes of the game.

“We really played bad in the fourth quarter. We gave up 23 points to Mapua. I hope we will learn from this,” said Fernandez.

The returning mentor even claimed that the Cardinals could have pulled off an upset had main gunners Andoy Estrella and Leo Gabo not injured. Gabo played through pain for four minutes with two points.

Donald Tankoua, who was still nursing an injury from last season, came through with a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds while Javee Mocon chipped in 10 markers on top of six boards for the Lions.

Christian Buñag pumped in a game-high 20 points and 18 rebounds while Almel Orquina added 11 markers. The cellar-dwelling Cardinals still suffered their fifth straight loss against a win.

The Lions waxed hot at the onset as they unleashed a 17-0 blast and held the Cardinals to just three field goals made in the opening period for a huge 23-6 spread.

Mapua came alive in the second quarter, outscoring a sluggish San Beda, 14-8, to cut the deficit down to 11 points, 20-31.

Coming off a sloppy performance in the previous period, the defending champion went out with guns blazing as it notched to its largest lead at 49-24.

The Cardinals tried to find their rhythm in the final frame but the Lions had already built enough advantage to secure the win.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) decimated College of St. Benilde (CSB), 101-71, to climb back to the upper half of the standings.

Michael Calisaan and Alfren Gayosa led the Golden Stags as they joined Emilio Aguinaldo College on No. 4 with a 3-3 card and their first back-to-back victories.

Calisaan posted 20 points and Gayosa chalked 15 markers for San Sebastian, which hit a season-high tying 55 percent from the field. SSC-R is on its way to becoming the first team to breach the century mark this season.

Unique Naboa scored 17 points and Edward Dixon had 15 markers for the Blazers, who slid to No. 9 with a 2-5 slate.

In the final game, Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) survived University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD), 63-61.

The Knights (No. 3) improved to 4-3 with their third consecutive win while the Altas (No. 7) skidded to 2-4.

The scores:

First game

SBC (66)- Tankoua 11, Mocon 10, Potts 8, Bolick 6, Soberano 6, Cabanag 5, Cariño 4, Bahio 4, Doliguez 3, Adamos 3, Tongco 2, Presbitero 2, Oftana 2, Abuda 0.

MU (55)- Buñag 20, Orquina 11, Magboo 10, Nieles 6, Victoria 4, Aguirre 2, Gabo 2, Jimenez 0, Raflores 0.

Quarterscores: 23-6; 31-20; 51-32; 66-55

Second game

SSC-R (101)- Calisaan 20, Gayosa 15, Bulanadi 13, David 9, Mercado 8, Calma 8, Navarro 7, Baetiong 6, Capobres 5, Ilagan 4, Costelo 3, Baytan 3, Are 0, Quipse 0, Valdez 0.

CSB (71)- Naboa 17, Dixon 15, Leutcheu 12, Pili 8, Sta. Maria 8, San Juan 6, Suarez 3, Castor 2, Domingo 0, Velasco 0.

Quarterscores: 28-21; 51-35; 74-53; 101-71

Third game

CSJL (63)- Quinto 13, Nambatac 12, Balanza 12, Calvo 11, Pascual 5, Vacaro 4, Ambohot 2, Balagasay 2, Caralipio 1, Taladua 0, Bernabe 0.

UPHSD (61)- Eze 18, Dagangon 10, Ylagan 7, Sadiwa 5, Tamayo 5, Yuhico 5, Coronel 4, Hao 3, Mangalino 2, Pido 2, Lucente 0, Singontiko 0.

Quarterscores: 14-7; 24-19; 39-36; 63-61