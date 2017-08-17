Red Lions maul hosts Altas in NCAA On Tour

Reigning champion San Beda College foiled University of Perpetual Help System DALTA’s late-game comeback and held on for a 57-53 squeaker to notch its seventh win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 senior basketball on Thursday at the Perpetual Help gym in Las Piñas City.

Clint Doliguez hit a crucial three-pointer and Robert Bolick sealed the victory with two pressure-packed free throws in the dying seconds as the Red Lions tightened their hold of the second spot with a 7-1 win-loss slate behind Lyceum’s 7-0 card.

Keith Pido gave the Altas their last taste of the lead, 53-52, after scoring on a lay-up with only 1:17 left in the game, but the Red Lions managed to regain the advantage, 55-53, as Doliguez knocked down a triple with only 49 ticks to go.

Perpetual couldn’t connect in the ensuing play, as Prince Eze’s baseline jumper was off the mark. Bolick grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with Perpetual in the penalty. He made two free throws, sealing San Beda’s victory with only 6.9 seconds left.

The Altas failed to make a basket in the next play as the final buzzer sounded.

Doliguez finished with 11 points, while Bolick had an all-around performance of 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and a block to lead the Red Lions.

Gab Dagangon scored 17 points, while Eze added 11 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for Perpetual, which dropped to 3-5 in the team standings.

In the juniors’ side, San Beda beat University of Perpetual Help, 90-79, to clinch its sixth win in eight games and stay at No. 2 behind front-runner Malayan High School of Science.

Sam Abu Hijleh and Peter Alfaro scored 19 points each to lead the Red Cubs. The Junior Altas, who drew 23 points from Jielo Razon, dropped to 3-5.

Quarter scores: 10-9, 21-20; 37-35; 57-53

Scores:

San Beda 57- Doliguez 11, Bolick 10, Presbitero 9. Mocon 8, Tankoua 6, Potts 5, Noah 4, Adamos 3, Bahio 1, Abuda 0, Carino 0, Oftana 0, Soberano 0, Tongco 0

Perpetual Hep 53- Dagangon 17, Eze 11, Pido 11, Ylagan 7, Hao 3, Coronel 2, Mangalino 2, Clemente 0, Lucente 0, Tamayo 0, Yuhico 0