Red Lions rip Perpetual

San Beda College needed key defensive stops in the endgame as it beat University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 55-50, in a low-scoring game anew in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Red Lions denied the Altas’ last two attempts with under a minute remaining as they stretched their winning streak to 13 games for a 14-1 win-loss record on No. 2.

San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez, however, was dissatisfied with his wards’ performance.

“Our defense really stepped up but our offense is questionable,” said Fernandez, whose squad notched a slim 57-53 win over Perpetual in the first round.

“We’re happy we got this win but we have to think of what our priorities are. We only had 11 assists, which is not San Beda basketball,” added Fernandez.

With their low tally in assists, Robert Bolick admitted his shortcomings as one of the defending champion’s playmakers.

“Blame it on me because my role is to get my teammates involved. I did not do it today. I was just looking for my shots, forcing my shots. It’s my fault,” said Bolick, who only had two assists, three dimes short of his average.

The 6-foot-1 point guard poured a game-best 15 points while big man Donald Tankoua came through with 14 markers and five boards.

AJ Coronel, Gab Dagangon and Keith Pido scored nine points apiece for the Altas, who dropped to 4-10 and was one loss away from getting eliminated.

The Red Lions escaped from an 11-11 deadlock in the opening period with an 11-0 blast capped by Bolick’s corner triple en route to a 27-19 halftime lead.

San Beda enjoyed a 40-29 cushion on Javee Mocon’s free throws midway the third quarter.

Perpetual closed within striking distance, 49-53, as Flash Sadiwa completed a three-point play off a fastbreak with 1:07 remaining.

The Mendiola-based cagers then leaned on their defense down the stretch, blocking Dagangon’s triple attempt and Sadiwa’s baseline jumper to seal the hard-earned victory.

The scores

SBC (55)- Bolick 15, Tankoua 14, Soberano 9, Mocon 8, Cabanag 6, Noah 3, Abuda 0, Adamos 0, Bahio 0, Doliguez 0, Oftana 0, Presbitero 0, Tongco 0.

UPHSD (50)- Coronel 9, Dagangon 9, Pido 9, Eze 8, Ylagan 7, Sadiwa 3, Lucente 2, Yuhico 2, Mangalino 1, Singontiko 0, Tamayo 0.

Quarterscores: 11-11; 27-19; 43-34; 55-50