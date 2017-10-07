Red Lions rout EAC, stretch unbeaten run

San Beda College (SBC) banked on a balanced attack to rout Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 88-51, and stretched its winning streak to 14 games in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Four Red Lions scored in double-digit while three others chipped in at least six points.

“We’re really happy that everybody stepped up today. Credit to the boys for getting this one against EAC,” said San Beda mentor Boyet Fernandez.

AC Soberano led San Beda’s fiery offense with 17 points anchored on five triples in just 15 minutes of action while Javee Mocon racked up 15 markers on top of 12 rebounds.

Big man Donald Tankoua chalked a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards while Franz Abuda added 10 markers off the bench for the Lions.

The defending champions shared the ball better this time around, dishing out 26 assists compared to 11 dimes in their 55-50 win over University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

Robert Bolick made up for his measly two assists last outing as the 21-year old playmaker issued 12 dimes to go with six points and three rebounds.

“I just made an adjustment and found our shooters,” said Bolick.

San Beda also extended its dominance over EAC, having won all their 18 encounters since the latter joined the league in 2009.

Sidney Onwubere proved to be the lone bright spot for the Generals as the versatile forward finished with a game-high 22 points, six rebounds and two assists.

EAC fell to the brink of elimination with its fourth straight loss and 10th overall against six wins.

San Beda quickly erased an early five-point deficit as Mocon and Tankoua combined for 15 points to give the Lions a 26-11 lead in the opening quarter.

The Mendiola-based squad continued to rule the rest of the 40-minute contest, even posting a massive 70-40 advantage on Kenmark Cariño’s three from top of the key midway the final frame.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University (JRU) sank the crucial free throws as it held off a hard-fighting San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R), 60-58, to inch closer to sealing a Final Four berth.

Abdel Poutouochi and Jed Men­doza notched three pressure-packed shots from the charity stripe as the Heavy Bombers improved to 10-6.

Mendoza and Ervin Grospe paced JRU with 14 points apiece while Teytey Teodoro and Poutouochi added 11 and 10 markers respectively.

Michael Calisaan topscored with 15 points for the Golden Stags, who dropped to 7-8.

In the final game, Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) kept its unbeaten slate with an 81-69 drubbing of Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL).

The leading Pirates notched their 16th win in as many games while the Knights slid to an even 8-8 slate.

The scores:

First game

SBC (88)– Soberano 17, Mocon 15, Tankoua 12, Abuda 10, Carino 8, Bolick 6, Tongco 6, Bahio 4, Noah 4, Presbitero 2, Adamos 2, Cabanag 2, Doliguez 0, Oftana 0.

EAC (51)– Onwubere 22, Tampoc 8, Garcia 6, Pascua 5, Bugarin 5, Bautista 3, Mendoza I 2, Munsayac 0, Corilla 0, Mendoza J 0, Neri 0, Diego 0.

Quarterscores: 26-11; 40-28; 60-34; 88-51

Second game

JRU (60)– Grospe 14, Mendoza 14, Teodoro 11, Poutouochi 10, Sawat 6, Dela Virgen 3, Abdul Razak 2, Lasquety 0, David 0.

SSC-R (58)– Calisaan 15, Bulanadi 9, Calma 9, Ilagan 8, David 7, Navarro 3, Costelo 2, Baetiong 2, Capobres 2, Mercado 1, Gayosa 0, Are 0.

Quarterscores: 22-17; 33-30; 46-45; 60-58

Third game

LPU (81)– Perez 24, Ayaay 12, Nzeusseu 11, Marcelino JV 11, Santos 6, Marcelino JC 5, Caduyac 4, Baltazar 3, Liwag 3, Serrano 2, Ibañez 0, Tansingco 0, Cinco 0, Pretta 0, Marata 0.

CSJL (69)– Calvo 15, Quinto 13, Nambatac 12, Balagasay 9, Ambohot 8, Taladua 5, Balanza 4, Gedaria 2, Mandreza 1, Vacaro 0, Bernabe 0, Caralipio 0.

Quarterscores: 29-20; 45-36; 64-54; 81-69