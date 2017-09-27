Red Lions seek Final Four incentive

Shooting for the last twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, San Beda College takes on last year’s finals foe Arellano University today in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The second-running Red Lions, who are already assured of a semifinals seat, clash with the Chiefs in the main game at 4 p.m.

San Beda, which holds a 12-1 win-loss card, is just one win away of securing the playoff incentive following a slim 65-60 decision over Jose Rizal University last Friday.

The win led to handing league-leader Lyceum of the Philippines University the first bonus.

Javee Mocon continued his stellar play for the defending champion as the forward poured in 19 points and 15 rebounds while Davon Potts notched 14 markers, including crucial back-to-back triples, in their previous game.

Veteran tactician Boyet Fernandez hopes his wards would limit their turnovers after the Mendiola-based squad squandered 25 possessions in its win against the Heavy Bombers and the same number in its 76-65 victory over San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

“We have to learn to take good care of the basketball so that we’ll have a good chance of being consistent in winning our games,” said Fernandez.

Arellano, on the other hand, seeks to keep its semis bid alive as it tries to improve its 5-8 slate and move up to a share of sixth with Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC).

The Chiefs fanned its playoff hopes with a hard-earned 84-79 win over EAC behind forward Michael Cañete’s career-best 27 points on top of 10 rebounds.

Head coach Jerry Codiñera reminds Arellano to take one game at time as they make their final push for a Final Four seat.

“We just have to focus on what’s in front of us,” said Codiñera, whose team has five games remaining in the elimination round.

Meanwhile, College of Saint Benilde (3-10) will use its narrow chance to the playoffs when it collides with also-ran Mapua University (1-12) in the curtain-raiser at 2 p.m.