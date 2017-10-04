Red Lions stretch volleyball win streak

Defending senior champion San Beda College Alabang continued to lead the way while its juniors team is tied on top with two others in the 48th Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) volleyball tournament held at Rizal Memorial Coliseum over the weekend.

The Red Lions stayed unbeaten in five starts after a 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12 win over the Centro Escolar University Lady Scorpions, who lost for the first time in five matches.

Rookie squad University of Makati also zoomed to its third win after dropping its first two games, beating University of Asia & the Pacific in straight sets, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9, while Philippines Women’s University stopped Assumption, 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 26-24, to improve to 2-3.

In the juniors division, defending champion De La Salle Zobel whipped Angelicum College, 25-12, 25-17, 25-12, and San Beda downed Assumption, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12, to share the Group A lead at 4-0.

Chiang Kai Shek College outlasted St. Paul College Pasig, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 25-21, to pace Junior B with an identical 4-0 mark.

Defending midgets champion DLSZ and St. Scholastica’s College occupy top spot at 3-0, prevailing over Assumption (25-10, 25-19) and Miriam (15-25, 25-23, 25-18), respectively.

In the basketball competition, defending junior champion CKSC capped its five-game sweep of Group A with an 83-53 trampling of San Beda at the St. Scholastica Manila gym on Saturday. CKSC will face St. Jude Catholic School, which finished fourth in Group B, in the quarterfinals on Oct. 14.

DLSZ swept Group B after whipping Assumption, 93-24, to arrange a last eight clash with Angelicum.

Miriam, meanwhile, escaped past St. Paul, 70-62, for its fourth win and a sweep the first round of the midgets division elimination round at Assumption Makati gym.

Over at the UA&P gym, defending senior champion PWU blanked UMAK, 2-0, for its second win while junior holder DLSZ overpowered Miriam, 5-1, to extend its win streak to four.