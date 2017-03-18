Marking the 40th year after their high school graduation, the St. Scholastica’s College, Manila High School batch 1977, also known as “RedDivas,” celebrated their Ruby Jubilee. They presented a four-medley video and performed a hip-hop dance at the St. Cecilia’s Hall.

With the encouragement of Mary Ann Prospero, many classmates traveled from the US and the provinces to join the reunion. Some who could not join the celebration on February contributed to the activities and watched the dance practices to the surprise and delight of their classmates.

The core group led by batch representatives Rose Santiago and Bernadette Garcia together with Eva Perez, Mignon Ramos, Tani Bautista, Marilen Ampil, Tess Pastrana, Irma Tan, Rona Abundo, Marinette Mendoza, Mimi Nitura, Pat Yu, Pia Mauleon and Bang Karaan thanked their fellow classmates, of more than 77, for their cooperation.

The festivities were an overwhelming success, creating fun-fantastic memories.