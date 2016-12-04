Red Spikers battle Lady Bombers in NCAA volley

San Beda College seeks to close in on leaders College of St. Benilde and San Sebastian College as it clashes with Jose Rizal University today in the women’s division of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 79 volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Red Spikers will also try to bounce back from an embarrassing 16-25, 13-25, 16-25 drubbing at the hands of Grethcel Soltones and the San Sebastian Lady Stags on Friday that sent the former reeling to their first defeat after starting the season with three straight wins.

Francesca Racraquin, the league’s fourth highest scorer with an average of 14 hits a game, will be out to make up for a subpar effort last time as she faces Jose Rizal’s Shola Alvarez, who is No. 5 in scoring just behind the former.

Alvarez, who honed her skills playing in the Shakey’s V-League this year, has been the biggest key for the Lady Bombers, who are in Final Four contention after splitting their first four assignments.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, for its part, shoots for its second win in three starts as it tangles with Mapua Institute of Technology, winless in four games, in their 10:30 a.m. duel.

In men’s action, defending champion Perpetual Help aims to move up the ladder as it tackles Mapua at 9 a.m.

The Altas are still finding their rhythm after winning just two of their first three games while the Cardinals shoot to improve their even 2-2 card.

The Lions (3-1) face off with the Stags (1-3) at 1:30 p.m. hoping to move up to solo second.