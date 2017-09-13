Red Spikers stop Blazers, bolster PVL drive

San Beda warded off St. Benilde’s late charge and carved out a 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 victory to get back into the thick of things in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

Cesca Racraquin took charge for San Beda with 15 hits, including 12 attacks as the Red Spikers survived the Lady Blazers’ superb blocking and fightback to notch their second win against a loss in Group B play.

The Lady Blazers struck back from two sets down with a convincing win in third but lost steam after battling the Red Spikers in a fierce duel majority of the fourth. They slid to 0-2 and in danger of missing the semis in the single round elims of the two-division, six-team tournament organized by Sports Vision.

St. Benilde came through with 15 blocks, including eight from Ranya Musa, but the Taft-based squad struggled with their service reception, yielding 10 aces and another loss following a straight-set defeat to Arellano.

Nieza Viray backed Racraquin with 12 points while Satrriani Espiritu and Mae Paras chipped in eight markers apiece and Jiezela Viray added seven points to underscore the Red Spikers’ balanced offensive sock anchored on Rebecca Cuevas’ 23 excellent sets.

San Beda thus bounced back from its shutout loss to Arellano to tie the Lady Chiefs at second behind Adamson’s 2-0 mark.

Ranya capped her superb blocking with 12 kills and finished with 21 points while Marites Pablo also came up with three blocks and would up with 12 points.

But the rest of the Lady Blazers failed to step up with Arianne Daguil and Angela Enginco combining for 12 points, Chelsie Umali scoring four points and Rachel Austero, Diane Ventura, Pauline Cardiente and skipper Klarissa Abriam adding just two markers each.

Earlier, Ateneo sustained its hot start and crushed St. Benilde, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22, to stretch its win run to four and assure itself of at least a playoff for the last semifinal berth in the men’s side of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Far Eastern U also moved closer to a Final Four stint as it repulsed UST in a tight contest, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24, to improve to 3-1.

Game Saturday

8 a.m. – San Beda vs La Salle (men’s)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs UP (men’s)

1 p.m. – TIP vs Adamson (women’s)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs Lyceum (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – NU vs FEU (women’s)