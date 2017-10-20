Red tide affects Samar bay, part of Leyte gulf

Catarman, N. Samar: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) warned the public anew against eating shellfish harvested from Irong-irong, Maqueda and Daram bays in Western Samar; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar and Carigara Bay in Leyte that remain positive for paralytic poison or red tide toxin.

BFAR issued the warning based on the latest findings from the samples of shellfish they examined to determine whether marine products from these areas are fit for human consumption.

The examination was conducted on October 17 at the BFAR regional office in Tacloban City.

However, the bureau said that fish and other marine products like shrimps and crabs are safe to eat provided they are washed well and properly cooked.