Red Turnip Theater closes fourth season with sci-fi thriller

Fresh off the critical success of their last outing, the family comedy-drama Tribes, Red Turnip Theater is ready to wrap up its fourth season with the sci-fi thriller The Nether.

Written by Jennifer Haley and winner of the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, The Nether is a sci-fi crime drama about the dilemmas of living in a virtual world. Furthermore, the thrilling play—set in the not-so-distant future—explores the ethical questions and moral consequences of living out one’s hidden desires and fantasies.

The Nether made its West End and Off-Broadway debut back in 2015 and has since been produced across the US and Europe.

“When I first read ‘The Nether,’ it was love at first sight. It is a new material that bravely dives into the horrors of man, the unspeakable, and still makes sense of it. It’s about our present journey into the big unknown, that other world we call the Internet. And to present this advanced concept on a very basic traditional medium, which is the stage, is so exciting,” noted veteran stage and movie actress and The Nether director Ana Abad Santos.

Meanwhile, Jenny Jamora (Cock, The Vagina Monologues, A Little Night Music) returns to the Red Turnip stage to take on the lead role of Detective Morris, an investigator of The Nether’s online offerings.

“Detective Morris is a strong female character in a position of power. I’m excited to take on her internal struggle to maintain that authority as she discovers hidden parts of herself that may threaten that,” Jamora noted.

Joining Jamora in the cast are legendary actors Bernardo Bernardo (Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis, El Filibusterismo, Katy!) and Bodjie Pascua (3 Stars and a Sun, The Tempest Reimagined, Waiting For Godot).

Making their debut in the theater company’s stage are young actresses Alba Berenguer-Testa (Annie) and Junyka Santarin (GMA 7’s Pyra) who will alternate in one of the play’s pivotal roles.

Finally, screen actor TJ Trinidad (Saving Sally) joins the cast after an accomplished theater debut as Bruce in last year’s The Normal Heart, which garnered him a Gawad Buhay nomination for Best Featured Actor.

‘The Nether’ opens March 10 and runs all weekends until April 9. For details, visit www.redturnip.com.ph.